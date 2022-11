(WFRV) – They are working with farmers to make sure nothing goes to waste, now Feeding America needs your help to meet their goals this holiday season.

Local 5 Live explored the program in Little Chute with more on their mission, plus all the ways you can give back or get help if you need it.

For mobile pantry events, visit feedingamericawi.org.

To donate time, money, food, or host a virtual food or fund drive, visit feedingamericawi.org/donate.