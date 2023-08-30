(WFRV)- The Howard Commons Activity Complex is now open. Be one of the first people to see all the fun activities it has to offer. Enjoy a roller rink, the Biergarten, and so much more.

You can also enjoy some upcoming events at the complex. Rock the Commons Music Series, Outdoor Movie Series, and Octoberfest will all be held here.

Join the Howard Commons Activity Complex for its Grand Opening on Sunday, September 3rd, with fireworks later in the evening.

For more information, head to villageofhoward.com.