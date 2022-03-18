(WFRV) – It’s a murder mystery dinner that benefits the community.

Kris and Shannon spoke to Local 5 Live with details on “Hulas and Homicide” happening March 25. The Luau is at Ledgecrest Reserve in De Pere.

Reserve your spot at newcommunityshelter.org.

Details from New Community Shelter:

Hulas & Homicide

The evening’s setting takes place on the beautiful Kikiwai Beach at the Kikiwai Queen Hotel where they hold the annual Hula Contest hosted by famed dancer Winnie Waheli, but on the morning of the contest all is not well in paradise. Can you solve who done it?!

Join us Friday March 25, 2022 at The LedgeCrest Reserve in De Pere!

Evening Timeline

5:00 Registration Opens

5:30 Cocktails & Appetizers

6:30 Buffet Ready

7:15 Show Starts

8:30 Program

9:00 Who Done It?

9:30 Conclusion