(WFRV) – The Green Bay Film Festival is in their tenth year of providing cultural experience & educational opportunities for the community while promoting Green Bay as a hub for filmmaking and film appreciation.

Festival Director, Caitlin Schuchart and Secretary, Cyndee Sweetland visited with Local 5 Live with a sneak peak at some of the offerings you can see, both in-person and virtually this weekend at St. Norbert College.

For details and schedules, head to gbfilmfestival.org.