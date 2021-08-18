Incredible Cirque Italia performance on Local 5 Live

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Cirque Italia has pulled out all the stops this year to take you on a magical dream adventure.

The tour this year has a 1950s theme with performers from all over the world who have mastered their art in this animal free show.

They stopped by Local 5 Live this morning with an incredible performance.

Cirque Italia runs August 19 – 22 in the Bay Park Square parking lot. For tickets, call 941-704-8572, online at cirqueitalia.com. Use promo code: FREE to receive one free child ticket with a paying adult ticket.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xavier hopes young group peaks late in season

Junior golfers hit the links at Green Bay Championship

Luxemburg - Casco Football

Kewaunee Storm Football Program

High School Football Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Little Chute Football