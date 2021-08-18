Incredible Cirque Italia performance on Local 5 Live

(WFRV) – Cirque Italia has pulled out all the stops this year to take you on a magical dream adventure.

The tour this year has a 1950s theme with performers from all over the world who have mastered their art in this animal free show.

They stopped by Local 5 Live this morning with an incredible performance.

Cirque Italia runs August 19 – 22 in the Bay Park Square parking lot. For tickets, call 941-704-8572, online at cirqueitalia.com. Use promo code: FREE to receive one free child ticket with a paying adult ticket.