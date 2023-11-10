(WFRV)- One of Wisconsin’s premier wineries, recognized for its internationally award-winning wines, is situated in Green Bay.

Mona Rose Winery is nestled in a residential area along a popular bike and walking trail, boasting a warm and inviting tasting room adorned with a hand-crafted pallet bar and an intimate seating area.

Indulge in a selection of specialty cheeses, exquisite chocolates, and paired specialty wines, along with locally crafted microbrews. Guests are welcome to drop by, sample wines, and make a choice whether to purchase them by the glass or bottle.

Find Mona Rose Winery at 2696 South Packerland Drive in Green Bay.

For more information, head to monarosewinery.com.