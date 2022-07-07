(WFRV) – Their goal is to spread hope and happiness and raise awareness for mental health.

Tyler and Ashley Mattek visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at Ink + Splash and how you can shop their beautiful creations to help spread their message of joy and hope.

Shop locally at the following spots:

Copper Rock Coffee

Tazza Italian Coffee

Smithmaker Artisan

Green Bay Floral

Lionsmouth Bookstore

iL Bar Kimberly

Kaukauna Coffee and Tea

The Attic Coffee

Ginger Birch

Ivy Trails

Salon Elan

The Blend – Shawano

Blue Bird Boutique – Menasha

Connect with them online at inkandsplash.art and follow them on Instagram for the latest.