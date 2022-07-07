(WFRV) – Their goal is to spread hope and happiness and raise awareness for mental health.
Tyler and Ashley Mattek visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at Ink + Splash and how you can shop their beautiful creations to help spread their message of joy and hope.
Shop locally at the following spots:
Copper Rock Coffee
Tazza Italian Coffee
Smithmaker Artisan
Green Bay Floral
Lionsmouth Bookstore
iL Bar Kimberly
Kaukauna Coffee and Tea
The Attic Coffee
Ginger Birch
Ivy Trails
Salon Elan
The Blend – Shawano
Blue Bird Boutique – Menasha
Connect with them online at inkandsplash.art and follow them on Instagram for the latest.