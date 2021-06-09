Insurance Agent Paul Steckart answers your Medicare questions

(WFRV) – Thousands of people hop on the Road to Medicare each year and it can be overwhelming if you aren’t prepared.

Luckily, Independent Insurance Agent, Paul Steckart specializes in Medicare Education. He spoke with Local 5 Live about some upcoming, free events, both in-person and virtual you can take part in to answer all your Medicare questions.

Sign up for their free, educational webinar happening Thursday, June 24 at 6:00 pm. Register online at medicaregb.com and Paul will send out a Zoom link.

The coffee and treats in-person seminar is Saturday, May 22 at 10:30 am with limited seating at 333 N. Broadway in De Pere. Register at medicaregb.com.

Reach out with questions at 920-249-4980, by email at psteckartgb@gmail.com.