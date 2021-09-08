Insurance agent Paul Steckart offers free webinar to answer your Medicare questions

(WFRV) – Ten-thousand people hop on the road to Medicare and to make sure you make the right turn is Paul Steckart, an Independent Insurance Agent who specializes in education.

Medicare open enrollment is October 15 – December 7.

The next free webinar is Thursday, September 23 at 6 pm. Register at medicaregb.com and Paul will send you the Zoom link.

The coffee and treats in-person seminar, also free, is happening Saturday, September 25 at 10:30 am at 333 N. Broadway in De Pere. There is limited seating so register at medicaregb.com.