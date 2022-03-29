(WFRV) – It’s not quite summer weather just yet but you’ll want to make plans for your kids to be at some of the great camps from Brown County 4H.

Melinda Pollen spoke to Local 5 Live with details on these fun, interactive camps.

You’ll need a 4H online account to register, get started at v2.4honline.com. All of the camps will happen at the STEM Innovation Center on the UW-Green Bay campus.

More from 4H:

Open to any young person (ages listed per camp), whether you are a member of 4-H or not. Join us for a morning camp, an afternoon camp, or spend the day with us (we will even eat lunch with you!)

Not a member of 4-H? Join us to see how we learn by doing in these fun, highly interactive camps.

Enrolled as a 4-H member? Spend time with us to explore project skills and spark interest. Enrolled 4-H members will receive a camp discount.

Foodie Camp

Crime Scene Investigator Camp

Cardboard Camp

Grilling Foodie Camp

Archery Camp

Cloverbud Camp