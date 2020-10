(WFRV) – We are well into the 2020 NFL season and if you want to update your wardrobe or maybe home décor for game day, the Packers Pro Shop is the go-to spot and you can help a good cause at the same time.

Lisa Treichel and Derek Dimmer stopped by Local 5 Live with some great additions to your wardrobe from the collection.

The Packers Pro Shop is located right in Lambeau Field Atrium at 1265 Lombardi Avenue. They are open daily from 10 am – 6 pm. Shop online at packersproshop.com.