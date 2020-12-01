Interior Designer Michelle Mohr shows five ways to make your home cozy for Christmas

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Christmas is the coziest time of the year but if you need some help, local Interior Designer, Michelle Mohr gave Local 5 Live five easy ways to cozy up your home.

For more great design tips, follow Michelle on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 11/25: What happened against the Colts?

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Here comes the Bears

Gamblers head coach Pat Mikesch on Sports Xtra