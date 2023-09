(WFRV)- The International & Community Festival returns to the Kroc Center for its second year.

Enjoy music, dance, art, educational booths with speakers worldwide, and resources available to all festival goers at this free event.

The International & Community Festival will be at the Kroc Center on September 9th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Kroc Center is located at 1315 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay.

For more information, head to kroccenter.org.