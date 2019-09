(WFRV) – Jake Victor’s Twisted Heads is a modern, international Jazz group that won Downbeat Magazine’s Best Undergraduate group award and now they’re in the middle of a tour across the Midwest.

You can catch them live at the following:

9/11: Bjorklunden, Door County – Free event

9/13: Manila Reston, Oshkosh – Free event

9/14: Gibson Music Hall, Appleton – $5 entry fee

Be sure to follow the band on Facebook for more performance dates.