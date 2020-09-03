Invest in Her: Women’s Fund for the Fox Valley Region – Streaming live in 2020

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The story of Appleton’s Christine Boskoff is a woman who broke barriers in the male-dominated world of mountain climbing is highlighted in the book, “Edge of the Map”.

Author, Johanna Garton is the featured speaker for the Women’s Fund for the Fox Valley region’s popular luncheon.

Julie from the Women’s Fund and November Behm spoke with Local 5 Live with details on this year’s event.

The Women’s Fund for the Fox Valley Region live stream is September 10 from 11:30 am – 1 pm.

To register, head to womensfundfvr.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today