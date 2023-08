(WFRV) – We continued our weeklong profile of businesses that make up the food incubators and test kitchens inside The Cannery.

Today, a look at what you can sample from Irie Jamaican Food.

Dexter Thompson brings his authentic Jamaican family recipes to the menu with items like Jerk Chicken, Curry Goat, and Oxtail.

Sample for yourself Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am – 9 pm. The Cannery is located at 320 North Broadway in Green Bay. Learn more at www.thecannerygb.com.