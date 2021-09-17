Irish Fest kicks off tonight in Appleton with Scottish band Skerryvore

(WFRV) – It’s a celebration of everything Irish and Celtic, the inaugural year for Irish Fest kicks off tonight in downtown Appleton. Matt Miller joined Local 5 Live with details on the event.

Irish Fest of the Fox Cities is Friday and Saturday, September 17 – 18. Gates open at 4 pm on Friday, 11 am on Saturday.

2-day pass is $20 in advance, $25 at the gate.

Buy tickets online at irishfestfoxcities.com.

Main Music Stages are at Jones Park in downtown Appleton.

Cultural displays and activities are inside McGuinness Irish Pub and at St. Mary’s Church, all three locations are within a 2-block radius

Immediately following the festival, the fun continues at McGuinness Irish Pub for the Jameson Irish Whiskey Post Party

A huge part of Irish Fest is the music! And Scottish band Skerryvore is just one of the acts you can see live at the festival.

They visited Local 5 Live today with a live performance. Keep up with the latest by following them on Facebook and Instagram. And be sure to stop by skerryvore.com for more music and the latest tour information.