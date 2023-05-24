(WFRV)- Only 16 days till the Bellin Run kick off its 47th year. With just over 2 weeks is it too late to start training for the run?

Running Expert Nate Vandervest says it’s never too late. With the Bellin Run adding a 5K course this year, runners may decide to take that option if they have not started training. When it comes to your health, it’s always a good time to run.

The Bellin Run takes place on June 10th at the Bellin Hospital on Webster. You can still sign up to do either the 5K or 10K race.

For more information head to bellinrun.com.