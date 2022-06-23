(WFRV) – The Island Resort and Casino in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will once again host some of the future stars of the LPGA.

Sweetgrass Golf Club has been hosting an Epson Tour event annually since 2011 with the exception of

2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resort is a popular destination, as one of the largest hotels north of Milwaukee.

They have added a waterpark, new spa amenities including a saltwater float pod, and plenty of fresh dining choices.

If you want to attend the Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass the tournament is June 24-26.

Tickets are just $10 for all three days.

Learn more: https://islandresortgolf.com/island-resort-championship/