GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the marquee events for the Green Bay Gamblers is right around the corner, as the Teddy Bear Toss is happening at the February 25 game.

When the Green Bay Gamblers score its first goal, everyone in attendance who brings a teddy bear gets to toss it onto the ice. New teddy bears are recommended as they will be sent to hospitals.

Since its inception, Terry Charles says this event has had around 110,000-115,000 teddy bears collected.

PMI Entertainment recently presented a check to the Disabled American Veterans for over $20,000. Charles says the money was raised over the course of the Bart Starr Tailgate Party Plaza parties this past season.

This money will reportedly be used for the transportation program.