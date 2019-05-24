Italian Drunken Noodeles

(WFRV) –

ITALIAN DRUNKEN NOODLES

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 tsp. olive oil

1 (1 ¼ lb.) hot Italian turkey sausage links, casings removed and crumbled

1 large onion, quartered and thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

Salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. red pepper flakes, optional

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 orange bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 (28 oz.) can no salt added diced tomatoes, undrained

2 Tbsp. flat leaf parsley, chopped

1/4 cup basil, thinly sliced, divided

16 oz. pappardelle noodles or extra wide egg noodles

Shaved Parmesan cheese, for garnish

Directions:

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage and cook until browned, about 5-7 minutes. Add onion to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until caramelized, about 5 minutes.

Stir in garlic, salt, black pepper, Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes. Stir in sliced bell peppers and sauté for 2 minutes or until peppers are tender-crisp.

Add in white wine and cook until wine has reduced.

Stir in diced tomatoes and cooked Italian sausage. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook for 3-4 minutes to allow flavors to come together. Stir in parsley and half the basil. Keep sauce warm while you cook the noodles.

Prepare pasta according to package directions. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water and drain noodles very well; add drained noodles directly to the sauce. Using tongs, gently toss to combine. If sauce is too thick, use a little bit of the reserved pasta sauce to thin until desired consistency is reached.

Garnish pasta with remaining basil and shaved Parmesan. Enjoy!

*Per Serving: Calories 540, Total Fat 9g (Saturated 2.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 125mg, Sodium 450mg, Total Carbohydrate 78g (Dietary Fiber 3g, Total Sugars 11g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 33g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 4%, Iron 30%, Potassium 25%