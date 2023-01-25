(WFRV) – Celebrate the season at the garden while you learn about winter habits and discover animals that stay in Wisconsin throughout the year.

Local 5 Live visited the Green Bay Botanical Garden with details on this Saturday’s ‘Winter Celebration’ and all of the fun activities happening.

Details from gbbg.org:

Saturday, January 28

9 am–5 pm

Free Admission

Don’t let the weather keep you in – celebrate the season at the Garden with your family! Learn more about winter habitats and discover animals that stay in Wisconsin through the cold, clouds, and snow.

· Explore the outdoors and discover intriguing winter facts

· Uncover winter surprises on a self-guided scavenger hunt

· Try your skills at snowshoeing (pending 6+ inches of snow, ages six and up)

· Purchase decadent delights from The Main Celebration-Gourmet Dessert Parlor anytime between 9 am-2 pm

· Take home a winter craft kit to make a tin can bird feeder (while supplies last)!

The Green Bay Botanical Garden is located at 2600 Larsen Rd in Green Bay.

For questions, call 920.490.9457 or email info@gbbg.org.