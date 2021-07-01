It’s Big, It’s Wild, It’s Western – it’s the Manawa Mid-Western Rodeo

(WFRV) – Manawa is known as Rodeo City, all thanks to the popular, award-winning event, the Manawa Mid-Western Rodeo.
Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped by for details on this Manawa tradition that has raised more than $700,000 for organizations in this small community.
The Manawa Mid-Western Rodeo is July 1 – 3 at Hoffman Memorial park. For details, and to buy tickets head to their website.
Tel.: 1-800-747-6336
Tel.: 920-596-2005
Rodeo Office Address
110 2nd St., P.O. Box 952
Manawa, WI 54949
Rodeo Grounds
Hoffmann Memorial Park
E5888 County Rd B
Manawa, WI 54949