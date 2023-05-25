(WFRV)- Ribbon Cutting Season is upon us and the Fox Cities Chamber has its work cut out for them. With multiple ribbon-cutting events planned, they will have a lot of places to be.

You may be wondering why they go to these events. It’s all in their mission statement which is “The Chamber promotes employers and economic development while serving as a catalyst to further improve the quality of life in the Fox Cities.” With this, the chamber will continue to show its support and they will continue to do so for many years to come.

Just don’t run with those scissors. They are sharp.

For more information head to foxcitieschamber.com.