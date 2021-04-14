It’s Teddy Bear Toss time at the Green Bay Gamblers

(WFRV) – It’s one of the most popular games of the year, the Teddy Bear Toss at the Green Bay Gamblers Hockey game.

Terry Charles spoke with Local 5 Live with details on the event and how the Teddy Bear Toss will look a little different this year, but still a ton of fun. He also gave details on T-shirt and Bud Night.

The games this weekend at the Resch Center are:

Friday, April 16 @ 7:05 pm (T-shirt/Bud night)
Saturday, April 17 @ 7:05 pm (Teddy Bear Toss)

For more information including tickets head to gamblershockey.com. Be sure to follow all the latest promotions on their Facebook page.

