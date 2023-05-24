(WFRV)- It’s Wedding Season and every bride wants the perfect dress for their special day. If you already have stuff that’s old, borrowed, and blue, you can get your new dress at Tie The Knot Bridal Boutique.

Tie The Knot Bridal Boutique prides itself on the ability to find the right dress for anyone. Their team is dedicated to consistently providing an elevated experience for every bride who enters their boutique.

You can visit Tie The Knot Bridal Boutique at 520 North Broadway or you can visit its sister store Tie The Knot Off the Rack on 844 South Military Avenue. Their gowns range in size from 6 to 30 and everything in their store is below $2,000 (most of their dresses are $750-1,500).

For more information head to tietheknotwi.com for their North Broadway Street location or head to tietheknotrack.com to shop their South Military Avenue location.