(WFRV) – They have been around for over 20 years and are working on their ninth album.

Domenic, Damien, and Zachary from Beach Patrol joined us for a performance with songs from their album “Festivus”, an album recorded in Domenic’s basement during the pandemic.

You can catch Beach Patrol live on Friday, February 25th and Saturday, February 26th as they, and other artists pay tribute to the life and music of local legend Bob Balsley at the Tarlton Theater. Beach Patrol is also performing live Saturday, March 4th at the Lyric Room with Tim Schweiger and the Middle Men, and Rocket Bureau.

Follow Beach Patrol on Facebook @BeachPatrolWI for more upcoming shows and music.