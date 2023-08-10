(WFRV)- Cancer is never a fun time. It’s time to fight hard times with hard rock.

Rock Cancer is back for the 15th year. This event is a great fundraiser to help fund the Spierings Cancer Foundation.

The event kicks off at noon with the “I CAN-SUR FIVE 5K” at Doyle Park. Registration starts at 11 a.m. After the run, it is time to get your dancing shoes. Live music will happen from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Enjoy bands like Homemade Brew, Nashville Pipeline, and more.

Rock Cancer made $300,000 last year for the Spierings Cancer Foundation.

Wristbands are $5.00 these get you in to see and hear music from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. They can be purchased at the following locations: BLC Bank, and Haen Meats. Wristbands will also be available at the gates on the day of the event.

Send them a photo of your loved one who is fighting cancer, has survived cancer, or has passed on from cancer and they will feature them on the Cancer Dedication Screen throughout Rock Cancer.

Send photos and a short message (such as “Still fighting,” “In Memory of,” or “5-year survivor”) to Cathy Van Deurzen at rockcancerpictures@gmail.com.

For more information head to spieringscancerfoundation.org.