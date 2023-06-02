(WFRV)- With over 15 years of musical experience from both musicians, Avi Hale and Ron Hall have brought their talents together to bring you, Hale & Hall.

Hailing from Green Bay, this acoustic duo has been performing all over Wisconsin since 2021. Focusing mainly on cover songs, the band plays everyone’s favorite classics from the best of the 50s all the way to today’s chart-topping hits with immense groove and soul.

The two musical partners have been adding original music to their sets to incorporate their own unique style. Together, Hale & Hall is taking over Wisconsin one song at a time.

You can listen to them at the La Vie Taverne today in De Pere. You can also see them Sunday, June 4th at The Depot in Green Bay.

For more information head to haleandhall.com.