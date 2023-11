(WFRV)- He is becoming a regular when it comes to singing the national anthem in our state.

In this segment, Lisa and Alanna talk to Zakk Daniel about how he started singing the National Anthem at sporting events and, as a solo artist, how he can offer a little something for everyone.

Zakk Daniel plays on November 25th at Belfast Station in Sussex with his band Hold ’em High. On November 30th, Zakk goes solo at On Tap in Milwaukee.

For more shows, head to holdemhighband.com.