(WFRV)- Jasper is your loveable, furry, and adorable BFF that is just waiting to meet you at the Eastshore Humane Association.

Jasper is a large breed dog and would love a calm home to live in. Jasper has lived with older children and has done well, but they do not recommend small children due to his size. Jasper’s future home will need to be able to provide him with lots of love and comfort.

You can find Eastshore Humane Association at 1100 Park Street in Chilton.

For more information head to eastshoreha.org.