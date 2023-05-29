(WFRV)- Jermichael Finley was a Green Bay Packers superstar and is now returning as a trainer. Jermichael Finley wants to train your High School athlete to be the best that has touched the field.

The ElevateU & Green Bay Blizzard Summer Camp is Saturday, June 10th at the Resch Center. It’s open to players entering 9th grade through 12th grade. It is a combine-like experience with drills that will advance any athlete’s game. For only $75 you get:

1) One June 9th Green Bay Blizzard Ticket-(more can be purchased for $15 each)

2) One Camp Registrant

For more information head to greenbayblizzard.com.