(WFRV)- Hydro Park is starting their Summer Concert Series tonight with amazing music from Jessie G. So, she made a quick pit stop in Green Bay for a great time on the show.

Jessie G. talks about coming up to Green Bay from Nashville and how country music has changed her life. You can also see Jessie G. at TitleTown Brewing Company on June 9th and at Electric City Experience Music Festival on June 10th.

You can join the fun at Hydro Park tonight at 5:30 p.m. Hydro Park is found at 100 Crooks Ave in Kaukauna.

For more information head to cityofkaukauna.com. Or to learn more about Jessie G. head to jessiegmusic.com.