(WFRV)- Plum Bottom Gallery is hosting a Gala at their Egg Harbor location.

This Gala will show off the beauty at Plum Bottom Gallery. With art and jewelry, you will find something you love at Plum Bottom Gallery. No tickets are required for the event.

You will find Plum Bottom Gallery at 4999 Plum Bottom Road in Egg Harbor.

For more information head to plumbottomgallery.com.