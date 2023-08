(WFRV) – He has not ever changed the recipe, and never plans to. That is because “Jimmy J’s Razorback Rib Sauce” is an award winner.

The owner gets his “blue ribbon” for his community involvement and support of programs like FFA.

Jimmy donates sauce to be used at the FFA food stand at the Brown County Fair.

You can track down a bottle of his sauce, from mild to wild, at https://www.jimmyjsauces.com/