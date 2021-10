(WFRV) – Summer may be over but indoor swimming is still in full swing at the Green Bay Kroc Center and they have a chance for you to learn some important lifesaving skills.

Aquatics manager Steve stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the class, some fall classes, and job opportunities available.

The Green Bay Kroc Center’s Lifeguard Training Class is October 22. For more information, head to gbkroccenter.org.