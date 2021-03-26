Job opportunities at SD Wheel

(WFRV) – If you’re looking for a new career, Alex Martinez from SD Wheel has some fun options for you to think about.

There’s a new facility in Wrightstown and they are ready for you to apply. To look at the current openings and apply, head to sdwheel.com/career.

About SD Wheels: SD Wheel and Custom Offsets both started with the owners selling wheels and light bars out of their respective garages. Both companies grew and were extremely successful in their own rights. In January, 2019, these industry leaders merged and became an unstoppable force with nearly 60% year over year growth! The company has expanded over time to employ over 300 employees in Batavia, IL as well as over 160 employees in Appleton, WI selling and distributing wheels and tires and marketing them via online channels. SD Wheel fulfills orders for Custom Offsets, Fitment Industries, ARKON OFF-ROAD, Anthem Off-Road, TrailBuilt Off-Road, Mr. Wheel Deal, and Artisa Wheels!

Over the years, the businesses grew into an enterprise that now encompasses 8 different companies with more on the horizon. We are also expanding our distribution and warehousing capabilities by building a new facility in Wrightstown, WI, which will employ over 200 people. Join the fastest growing team of automotive enthusiasts in the world and lead the fitment revolution with all of us!