(WFRV) — It’s a fun day out that benefits the Veterans in the area.

Local 5 Live guest co-host John Maino gives viewers an update on what’s new at Veterans Village and how you can join in the fun of their annual golf outing, plus help local Veterans at the same time.

The Rocky Bleier Veterans Village Golf Classic is September 22 at Ridgeway Country Club in Neenah.

Register online at wisvva.org.