(WFRV) – The final touches to the floats have been made in preparation for the largest night time parade in the Midwest.

Local 5 Live gets details on tonight’s Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade where getting in the Christmas spirit can help others in the community.

For details, visit the Facebook event page.

If you can’t make it to Appleton, you can watch the Appleton Christmas Parade right here on Local 5 starting at 7 pm.

In front of 80,000 spectators, the City Appleton hosts the biggest and the best nighttime Christmas parade in the Midwest. The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade will begin at 7:00 PM.

Annually the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is scheduled for the Tuesday prior to Thanksgiving. The parade begins at the corner of State Street and College Avenue in downtown Appleton. It travels east on College Avenue to Drew Street.

The parade features about 80 units including colorful floats, decorated vehicles, walking units, animals, and other unique entries. More than twenty marching bands from Northeastern Wisconsin/Upper Michigan high schools and area communities perform all of our favorite holiday tunes.

One-half hour prior to the start of each year’s parade is the Santa Scamper Run/Walk.

Each year, over 80,000 spectators attend the parade. The parade is televised live by WFRV-TV, and streamed live at www.WFRV.com. WFRV also rebroadcasts the parade on dates and times to be announced.

Parade Policy as set by the Appleton Common Council: No person or object may be used to reserve a location along the College Ave. parade route at any time prior to NOON on the day of the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade. Persons may place items along the route after NOON of the day of the parade only if they remain with those items.