Enjoy “A Nite with John Kelley and the Fusion Xpress Orchestra” on December 7th from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Listen to a Christmas Concert, eat Hors d’oeuvres, buy a Christmas Tree, and more.

Join the Green Bay Children’s Museum on December 9th for a truly magical event at Mackinaws Grill and Spirits. Guests can enjoy live reindeer, Gingerbread decorating, elf shenanigans, a delicious all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, and meeting the most popular man in red, Santa.

Pre-registration required and limited. For groups larger than 6 people, please call 920-432-4397 and ask for Heather.

The Green Bay Children’s Museum is at 1230 Bay Beach Road.

For more information, head to gbchildrensmuseum.org.