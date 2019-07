GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Everybody has heard about American Legion Baseball but do you know what else this group does for the community and our veterans?

There’s a great chance to learn about it as the national organization celebrates 100 years and you’re invited to join in the party!

The American Legion Post 11 Centennial Celebration is Saturday, July 13th from 10:30 am – 5 pm at 1708 N. Irwin Ave., in Green Bay. All are welcome to join.

For more information, head to sullivanwallenpost11.org.