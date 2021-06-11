Join the Local 5 LIVE team at the Copperfest grounds for “Our Town: Oconto”

(WFRV) – Today the team from Local 5 LIVE is hitting the road, to broadcast the entire show from Oconto. It is part of the summer series, Our Town.

Lisa, Millaine and Jordan will be at the Copperfest grounds, 709 Madison Street, Oconto.

You are invited to be in the audience. Just bring a lawn chair, and watch the show live.

While you are there, enjoy live music from Crossing Paths. Plus, snack on treats from Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market, and cool down with water and a koozie from Valley Apparel.

You’ll also have the chance to win an Our Town t-shirt, thanks to Door County Candy, and sample some of their delicious treats!

Local 5 LIVE is live on air from 9:00 am – 10:00 am. Make sure to follow along on Facebook as well, for behind the scenes action and to upload your photos from the day.

Learn more about Copperfest at: https://www.facebook.com/Oconto-Copper-Fest-1718778521706343/

Watch past Our Town segments at https://www.wearegreenbay.com/our-town/

See you in Oconto!

