(WFRV) – It’s a special wish list and Unity Hospice needs your help to check some items off.

Megan Van Deurzen with Unity Hospice spoke to Local 5 Live about details on the 5th Annual Golf Classic, which funds hospice and supportive palliative care in Northeast Wisconsin.

The Golf Classic is Tuesday, July 13th at Thornberry Creek. For details, head to unityhospice.org.

To donate head to unityhospice.org/giftedwishes or text ‘GiftedWishes’ to 41444.