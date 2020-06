(WFRV) – You can still help a great cause during the pandemic.

Kristin from the Epilepsy Foundation joined Local 5 Live to tell you how.

The Walk to End Epilepsy is this week. Wisconsin’s virtual walk is June 15 – 20, the Appleton/Green Bay area is happening Thursday, June 18. You can join via Zoom or Facebook live.

For details, head to epilepsywisconsin.org.