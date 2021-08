(WFRV) – Lots of people head out for a weekend stroll, so why not walk to end Epilepsy?

Kristen spoke with Local 5 Live with details on a fun day out in the Valley that helps this great cause.

The Walk to End Epilepsy is August 21 at Memorial Park in Neenah, for details and to register, head to epilepsywisconsin.org.

CONTACT US AT 608-665-1848 OR INFO@EPILEPSYWISCONSIN.ORG