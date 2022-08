(WFRV) – It’s not just a stroll through a cool area space, it’s a walk to end epilepsy.

April and Kristin visited Local 5 Live from The Epilepsy Foundation along with Anna with her experience as a walker and spokesperson for the event.

The Walk to End Epilepsy is Sunday, August 21 at the Neuroscience Group Field in Appleton.

Register ahead of time at epilepsywisconsin.org.