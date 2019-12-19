Jones Dairy Farm: Bacon & Brie Grilled Cheese with Cranberries Recipe

(WFRV) – If you are looking for some fresh ideas for holiday appetizers, Jones Dairy Farm has some delicious ones.

Bite-sized Bacon & Brie Grilled Cheese with Cranberries

Ingredients:

1 8 ounce package Jones Dairy Farm Dry Aged Hickory Smoked Bacon

8 slices of hearty bread (not soft), preferably square

4 tablespoons butter

8 ounces Brie cheese

1 bunch of arugula

8 ounces prepared cranberry sauce, or use recipe below

For Cranberry Sauce

8 ounces fresh cranberries

1/2 can crushed pineapple with juice

Juice from 2 oranges

2 tablespoons sugar or sugar substitute

Directions:

Cook bacon according to package directions.

If making homemade cranberry sauce, rinse cranberries under running water. Place in medium sauce pan. Add pineapple and orange juice and stir. Bring to boil. Reduce to medium-low heat. Simmer 10-15 minutes, stirring often. When cranberries begin to pop, smash against side of saucepan with fork or spoon to create chunky sauce. Add sugar. Stir and cook on low 5-6 minutes.

Using 2 tablespoons of butter, butter 1 side each of 4 slices of bread. Cut crusts off all 8 slices of bread. Cut into quarters.

Build mini sandwiches using unbuttered square of bread for bottom. Layer arugula, brie, bacon, and cranberry sauce. Top with buttered square of bread, butter side up.

Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in skillet on medium-low heat. When butter is melted, place 8 mini sandwiches in skillet unbuttered-side down. Cook covered 2-3 minutes until bottom is golden brown. Carefully flip and cook covered another 2-3 minutes. Remove from skillet. Repeat with last tablespoon of butter and remaining 8 mini sandwiches.

*As an alternative to bread, mini Phyllo shells can be used. These are found in your grocer’s freezer section. Simply cook bacon and make cranberry sauce as directed. Fill each cup with a small amount of brie, a dollop of cranberry sauce, and a few pieces of bacon. Bake for 10 minutes at 350° F. After removing from oven, tuck small piece of arugula into each cup and serve.