Jones Dairy Farm: Buffalo Chicken Sausage Sliders

(WFRV) – If you need some delicious recipe ideas for your Superbowl party, sliders are always a popular choice.
Chef Kate from Jones Dairy Farm shows us how to make Buffalo Chicken Sausage Sliders.
Get this recipe and more at jonesdairyfarm.com.
by: Dena HoltzPosted: / Updated:
(WFRV) – If you need some delicious recipe ideas for your Superbowl party, sliders are always a popular choice.
Chef Kate from Jones Dairy Farm shows us how to make Buffalo Chicken Sausage Sliders.
Get this recipe and more at jonesdairyfarm.com.