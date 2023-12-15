(WFRV)- Starting from just two figurines, The North Pole Christmas Village in Chilton has evolved into the region’s most expansive Christmas walk-through in the area.

As you walk through this amazing animated display, you will experience skating penguins, Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, and hard-working elves making presents for all the children.

No winter wonderland would be complete without Santa Claus ready to hear all the children’s Christmas wants and wishes.

The North Pole Christmas Village is located at N5207 Lemke Road in Chilton.

For more information, head to thenorthpolechristmasvillage.com.