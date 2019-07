(WFRV) – If you haven’t been to the N.E.W. Zoo, this weekend is a perfect chance to check it out because hundreds of people will get in for free.

Saturday, July 20th, the first 500 people will receive free admission courtesy of Meijer and the 501st person will receive a $100 zoo baskset.

The N.E.W. Zoo is located at 4378 Reforestation Road in Green Bay. You can reach them by phone at 920-434-7841.

For all of the details and to see all of their other fun events, stop by newzoo.org.